Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden were set to be wed this past summer, but it appears the big event won’t be happening at all. In a recent interview, the Empire star says she called off the wedding after attempting to work things out with her former fiancee.

Sitting with The Breakfast Club, Henson, ever more stunning at 50 as evidenced by her birthday photos, shared with the hosts that she tried to salvage the relationship but it didn’t work out as planned. Hayden, a former NFL cornerback who got engaged to Henson in 2018, was notably absent from the Washington Metro Area native’s recent social media celebrations and confirmed the split in her typically candid fashion.

“I’m dedicated to the black man, ya’ll. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” Henson explained. “I tried. I was like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Hayden has not made any public comments about the split so far. Check out The Breakfast Club interview below.

—

Photo: Getty

Taraji P. Henson Calls Off Engagement To Kelvin Hayden was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: