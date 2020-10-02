MDTA Police Arrest Driver Caught On Camera Doing Donuts On Bay Bridge [Video]

A 22-year-old man is facing 27 charges after he was caught on camera doing donuts on the Bay Bridge.

It happened on the westbound span of the bridge in Queen Anne’s County on September 27.

Gary Ray Montague Jr., of Dumfries, Va. was arrested Tuesday and charged with 4 counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations. Those traffic charges include reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who provided pictures and video footage, from this past Sunday’s reckless driving behavior on the Bay Bridge, that helped to find and charge this suspect. https://t.co/uwaXNn4Scb — Queen Anne's Sheriff (@QAsheriff) October 1, 2020

You can watch the video of the incident below. Another angle is available here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

