President Trump Takes Aim At Baltimore During Debate, City Council President Brandon Scott Responds

President Donald Trump once again taking aim at Baltimore during Monday night’s controversial debate.

“The Democrats that run these cities don’t want law and order,” Trump said when talking about violence in the U.S.. He then mentioned Baltimore, Portland and Seattle among those cities.

This comes after the president called Baltimore “the worst in [sic] nation,” in a series of tweets urging voters in the 7th congressional district to elect Republican candidate Kimberly Klacik.

“Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime,” the tweet said.

City Council President Brandon Scott didn’t take too kindly to President Trump’s remarks Monday night.

“President Trump unless you are bringing resources and addressing economic, racial, and environmental injustices in my city, KEEP BALTIMORE OUT OF YOUR MOUTH,” Scott said in a tweet shortly after the Presidential Debate.

I asked my staff and they told me not to buttttttttt@POTUS @realDonaldTrump unless you are bringing resources and addressing economic, racial, and environmental injustices in my city. 🗣KEEP BALTIMORE OUT OF YOUR MOUTH — Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) September 30, 2020

