City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises Announce Layoffs And Freeze Hiring

Vision for Baltimore program

Baltimore City Schools will lay-off 450 temporary employees and freeze hiring in an attempt to reduce a $21 million budget gap.

The positions include many full-time employees in schools, including some teachers and teacher aides who help instruct classes will be affected by these layoffs.

City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said she is taking the steps now because of uncertainty about whether the federal government will provide more funding to help school districts during the coronavirus pandemic.

