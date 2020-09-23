Morgan State University To Serve As Voting Location

Morgan State‘s University’s gym will serve as an early voting and election day voting center.

Starting on Monday October 26 through Monday November 2, registered voters in Baltimore City can cast their vote on Morgan’s campus.

Starting on September 28 until September 30, voters will be able to drop off their ballot at a drop box location on the campus. You can find it along the driveway at the front of the newly constructed Tyler Hall at the intersection of Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road.

On Tuesday, November 3, Morgan State will serve as one of 23 city-wide voting locations. The site will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

