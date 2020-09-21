Here’s Where & When Kids Can Get Free Meals From Baltimore County Public Schools

There are now seven new locations for children to get food in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Public Schools is providing free school meals to children aged two to 18-years-old on Mondays and Wednesdays through December 23rd to help families during the pandemic.

Students with disabilities can receive no-cost meals regardless of age.

You can pick up the meals curbside at the main entrance of every middle and high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Although, times will vary by location.

Curbside pickup:

Arbutus Middle

Catonsville High

Catonsville Middle

Chesapeake High

Cockeysville Middle

Deep Creek Middle

Deer Park Middle

Dulaney High

Dumbarton Middle

Dundalk High

Dundalk Middle

Eastern Tech High

Franklin High

Franklin Middle

General John Stricker Middle

George Washington Carver Center

Golden Ring Middle

Hereford High

Hereford Middle

Holabird Middle

Kenwood High

Lansdowne Middle

Loch Raven High

Loch Raven Technical Academy

Middle River Middle

Milford Mill Academy

New Town High School

Northwest Academy of Health Services

Overlea High

Owings Mills High

Parkville High

Parkville Middle

Patapsco High & Center for Arts

Perry Hall High

Perry Hall Middle

Pikesville High

Pikesville Middle

Pine Grove Middle

Randallstown High

Ridgely Middle

Southwest Academy

Sparrows Point Middle/High

Stemmers Run Middle

Sudbrook Magnet Middle

Towson High School

Western School of Technology

Windsor Mill Middle

Woodlawn High

Woodlawn Middle

Meals by bus

Southwest Area

At Light Rail (4113 Baltimore St at the end of Vermont Ave) 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

1907 Hillcrest Road 11 – 11:15 a.m.

2nd Avenue and Francis Avenue 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

5th Avenue and Bero Road 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Alan Drive and Hooper Avenue 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Arbutus Avenue and Benson Avenue 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Arbutus Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue and 5th Avenue 11 – 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore Avenue and Hoffman Avenue 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Baltimore Highlands Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bexhill Road and Rudisill Court 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Blind Industries (Rear; 3345 Washington Boulevard) 11:15 – 11:40 a.m.

Cantwell Road (by poolhouse) 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Cantwell Road and Oldstone Road 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cantwell Road and Townehouse Circle 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Century Avenue and Tulip Avenue (McDowell side) 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Chadwick Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Charleston Avenue and Lakebrook Circle 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Clover Hill Road and Potterfield Road 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Colmar Road and Bowman Hill Drive 11:25 – 11:40 a.m.

Colony Hill Apartments 11 – 11:25 a.m.

CVS – 3915 Hollins Ferry Road (back parking lot) 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deerbrook Road and Middleford Road 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Dlong Road and Cedar Circle Drive 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dogwood Elementary 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Edmondson Heights Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fairbrook Road and Tudsbury Road 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Featherbed Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gilston Park Road and Alexander Avenue 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Greengage Road and Munford Road 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Halethorpe Elementary 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Halfpenny Lane and Adamsview Road 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hamlet West Apartments 11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Harwall Road and St. Agnes Lane 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Heatherfield Drive and Claybrooke Drive 11 – 11:25 a.m.

Hebbville Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hithergreen Drive and Hallam Court 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Huntington Drive and Parsons Avenue 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Ingleside Avenue behind Pat’s Pizza 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Jeffrey Road and Jeffland Road 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Johnnycake Elementary 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Johnnycake Road and Inwood Ave 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Karendale Circle 11 – 11:35 a.m.

Kendale Apartments (1037 Maiden Choice Lane) 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kent Avenue and Cecil Avenue 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kimble Road and Langrehr Road 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kriel Street and Englewood Avenue 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lantern Hill Apartments 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (new location)

Melvin Park Apartments 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mirga Circle and Linus Drive 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Oak Drive and Hutton Ave 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Opposite 2655 W Park Drive 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Powhatan Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Remoor Road and Digby Road 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Riverview Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Rose Avenue and Magnolia Avenue 11:25 – 11:50 a.m.

Royal Court and Kincheloe Avenue 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Save-a-Lot (5101 East Drive) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Seton Hills Lane and Kelox Road 11:20 – 11:40 a.m.

Songbird Circle and Birdnest Court 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Stony Barr Road and Sawmill Branch Road 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sulphur Spring Road and Victory Drive 11 – 11:35 a.m.

The Apartments at Diamond Ridge 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Westhills Parkway and Martin Drive 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Westland Gardens Apartments 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Westowne Elementary 11:00 -11:45 a.m.

Wildlife Drive and Top View Court 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wildwood Avenue and Patterson Avenue 11 – 11:15 a.m.

Wilmont Drive and Ransome Drive 11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Woodbridge Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (new location)

Woodmoor Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Northwest Area

10090 Mill Run Circle (by AMC Movie Theater) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Annen Woods Apartments @ Granary Dr 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Beaverhead Circle 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Bedford Elementary 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bengal Road and Collier Road 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Bonnie Ridge Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brice Run Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brilliant Beginnings (4300 Old Milford Mill Road) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Brookbury Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brubar Court Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Campfield Early Learning Center 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Caraway Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Carriage Hill Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Church Lane Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Cinnamon Circle Apartments 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Countess Drive 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deer Park Elementary 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deer Trailway and Button Buck Circle 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Dunhill Village Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fairbrook Road and Scarborough Circle 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fox Cliff Court 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gentlebrook Road and Silentglade Road 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Glyndon Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Glynita Circle 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Greene Tree Road and Avalon Way 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hernwood Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Hithergreen Drive and Notthinghill Court 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Joleon Road and Painted Tree Drive 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Liberty Place Apartments (1 Liberty Place) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Marley Drive and Greens Lane 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Marriottsville Road and Live Oak Road 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Milbrook Elementary 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Milbrook Park Apartments – Leasing Office 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mindale Circle Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mollye Road and Sage Court (@ apartments) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Olde Court Apartments (at Tentmill Lane) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Owings Mills Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Pittsfield Road and Township Drive 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Randallstown Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Reisterstown Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Richmar Apartments (Richmar Road) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Salem United Methodist Church

(Windsor Mill Rd and Rolling Rd) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Savoy Plaza (back loop) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Scotts Branch Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Slade Avenue and Warren Park Drive 11 – 11:30 a.m.

St. Charles Apartments (@ poolhouse) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Timber Grove Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Upper Mill Drive and Parkers Farm Road 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Watermill Apartments (Enchanted Hills Road) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Weis Shopping Center – Lakeside Blvd 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Winand Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (time change)

Winfield Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m. (new location)

Woodkey Lane Apartments 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Central Area

1301 Dalton Rd (@ alley) 11 – 11:25 a.m.

37 Solar Circle 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Beehive Place and Firefly Circle 11:45 – 11:50 a.m.

Breezewick Road and Crestwick Road 11:10 – 11:30 a.m.

Colbury Road (@ tennis courts) 11 – 11:25 a.m.

Collinsdale Road and Sayward Avenue 11:55 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Collinsdale Road and Wyecombe Way 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Duke of York (first driveway entrance, stop near benches) 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Epsom Road and Sadler Road 11 – 11:05 a.m.

Gelding Drive and Red Mare Court 11:25 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Greenside Drive and Wickersham Way 12 – 12:10 p.m.

Halesworth Road and Daventry Drive 11:55 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Halstead Elementary 11 – 11:25 a.m.

Hillendale Road and Deanwood Road 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Hillendale Road and Daytona Road 11:20 – 11:30 a.m.

Hillgreen Circle and Sorley Way 11:30 – 11:55 a.m.

Kings Ridge Apartments (@ sign) 11:40 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Linkside Drive and Morrislea Court 11:50 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Loch Raven Senior Ctr – 1801 Glen Keith Blvd 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Mockingbird Lane and Ivywood Lane 11:40 – 11:55 a.m.

Naturo Road and Yakona Road (@ playground) 11 – 11:15 a.m.

Northview Road and Dalesford Road 11:55 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Northview Road and Ridgely Oak Road 11:35 – 11:50 a.m.

Opposite 1809 Coburg Court 11 – 11:10 a.m.

Opposite 319 Limestone Valley 11 – 11:25 a.m.

Padonia International Elementary 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Pleasant Plains Elementary 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Polaris Court and Cloister Road 11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Ryewood Road and Sindall Road 11 – 11:25 a.m.

Seventh District Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Sorley Road and Woodlake Drive 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Warren Elementary 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Northeast Area

1701 Chesaco Ave – Chesaco Shopping Center 11 – 11:20 a.m.

66th Street and E. Biddle Street 11 – 11:20 a.m.

7810 Philadelphia Road (former bank) 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Baker Ln., Holiday Manor Rd. and Wescott Way (corner) 12 – 12:30 p.m. (new location)

Barstow Road and St. Regis Road 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Blue Grass Road and Hamiltowne Circle 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Burnfield Road and Avery Rd (adjacent to Red House Run fields) 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Carney Elementary 11 – 11:50 a.m.

Chesaco Avenue and Patapsco Avenue 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Chesaco United Methodist Church

– Chesaco Road and Elmhurst Road 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Country Farm Road and Red Lion Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Cowenton Ridge Park 11 – 11:20 a.m.

David Avenue @ Parkville Nazerene Daycare 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Delegge Road and Kenwood Park (just before Getty Drive) 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Eagle Walk Road and Brushfield Court 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Eagle Walk Road and Leatherwood Place 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

East Avenue and Rush Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Eastern Family Resource Center 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Edgewood Avenue and Midi Avenue 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Elmwood Elementary 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Fontana Lane (@ Golden Ring Park) 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gavigans Furniture – 1750 E Joppa Road 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Gilley Terrace and Stellabrooke Lane 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Green Needle Drive and Redberry Way 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Hazelwood Inn 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Hoerner Road and Putty Hill Road (@ park) 12 – 12:30 p.m.

King Road and Stapleford Road (@ park) 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Kings Court Shopping Center 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Kings Ridge Road and Nunley Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Kingsville Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m. (new location)

Kintore Drive and Dunfield Road (by the open field) 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Kintore Drive and Upton Road (by the open field) 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Leiden Road and Arnhen Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Life Source International Church (Salvation Road) 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Marquette Road and Barstow Road 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Marquette Road and St. Regis Road 11 – 11:20 a.m.

McCormick Elementary 12 – 12:30 p.m.

North Plaza Shopping Center – Waltham Woods Road 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Northwind Road and Maidbrook Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Oakleigh Elementary 11 – 11:50 a.m.

Oakleigh Road and Dalhouise Court 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Oakleigh Road and Redwood Avenue 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Old Harford Road @ Putty Hill Shopping Center 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Patapsco Avenue and Poplar Avenue 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Putty Hill Plaza (Belair Road) 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Ravenwood Road and Nottingwood Road 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Red House Run Elementary 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Ridge Road and Square Ridge Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

School Road and Hiss Avenue 11 -11:20 a.m.

Shady Spring Elementary 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Shakerwood Road and Jarwood Road 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Villa Cresta Elementary 11 – 11:20 a.m. (new location)

Wendell Avenue and Lambros Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Whitby Road and Rubens Road 12 – 12:30 p.m.

White Marsh Road, opposite Cool Meadow Court 11 – 11:30 a.m.

White Marsh Swim Club (Beaconsfield Drive) 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Willoughby Road and Nunley Drive 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Willow Oak Road and Joan Avenue 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Southeast Area

51st Street opposite Eastdale Road 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

8200 Diamond Point Rd (at guardrail) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Battle Grove Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Battle Grove Park 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Beech Drive and Wilson Point Park (boat launch lot) 11 – 11:30 a.m. (new location)

Berkshire Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Bridgewood Drive and Westham Way 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Charlesmont Elementary 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Charlesmont Road and Wallford Drive 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Chesapeake Terrace Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cove Village Apartments 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deep Creek Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dundalk Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dundalk First Baptist Church (St. Helena Avenue) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Essex Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fleming Community Center (Main Street) 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fuselage Avenue and Glider Drive 11 – 11:30 a.m.

German Hill Road and East Branch Road 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Grange Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gray Manor Park 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Harewood Road and Harewood Park Drive 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Hartland Road and Bridge Crossing Road 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Holabird East Apartments (Holabird Road) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Kings Mills Apartments 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Logan Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Logan Village Shopping Center 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Maple Crest Drive and Compass Road 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mars Estates Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Martin Boulevard Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Middlesex Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

New Battle Grove Road and North Point Road 11 – 11:30 a.m.

North Point Road and Millers Island Boulevard 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Norwood Elementary 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Oak Grove Apartments – Cedar Drive @ basketball court 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Oliver Beach Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Orems Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Bird River Road) 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Portside Apartments (Cameron Drive) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Sandy Plains Elementary 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Seneca Elementary 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (time change)

Sollers Point Multipurpose Center 11 – 11:30 a.m.

St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Eastern Avenue) 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Stansbury Road and Stansbury Lake Drive 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Stembridge Recreation and Parks Center 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Sussex Elementary 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sussex Road, Opposite Tampa Road (at Fire Department) 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Terrace Road and Riverside Road 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Virginia Avenue and Helena Avenue 11 – 11:30 a.m.

West Inverness Recreation Center 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Whispering Woods Apartments 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Williams Court and Greenleigh Avenue 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Williams Estates – Bengies Road

@ playground opposite of Raspberry Ct 11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wilson Avenue and 46th Street 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Windlass Glen Road 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

