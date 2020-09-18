Maryland Zoo Hosting Adult-Only Happy Hours This Fall

You can sip and stroll at the Maryland Zoo this fall.

The Zoo is hosting adults-only happy hours to share information about the role zoos play as conservation organizations.

Patrons can enjoy a local craft beer or wine while taking a guided twilight tour of the zoo.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

These Sip & Strolls will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with themes varying each week. Tickets are $65 per person, which includes three drink tickets, after hours visits to habitats on the guided tour, keeper chats and even some access to food vendors.

The series runs from September 18 through October 24.

For more information, visit www.marylandzoo.org/sip.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: