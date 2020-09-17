Local
HomeLocal

It’s Official, Camden Yards Will Be A Voting Center In November

The historic Camden Yards home of The Orioles will officially be a voting site for the upcoming election on November 3rd, 2020.

Executive vice-president John Angelos said in a statement. “In these challenging times, the Orioles are proud to join Major League Baseball and the Commissioner’s effort to use league-wide platforms to contribute to the public welfare and the preservation and celebration of our American spirit and system of democracy,”

The team said in a news release that it is finalizing a deal with the Baltimore City Board of Elections for the use of stadium space on Election Day. As part of the team’s Voter Up campaign — and a broader Major League Baseball effort — the Orioles also will encourage voter engagement this fall and advertise key election dates to help Marylanders exercise their right to vote.

Source: Baltimore Sun

 

It’s Official, Camden Yards Will Be A Voting Center In November  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Ground To Break On East Baltimore $200 Million…

Baltimore’s Broadway East community is expected to transform with a major makeover that includes retail stores, fitness centers, and affordable…
09.17.20
It’s Official, Camden Yards Will Be A Voting…

The historic Camden Yards home of The Orioles will officially be a voting site for the upcoming election on November…
09.17.20
Tiara Baker
UPDATE: Police Looking For Tiara Baker In Shots…

Baltimore County Police were attempting to arrest 2 robbery suspects at a hotel near Redwood and Calvert Streets in Downtown…
09.17.20
Photos
Close