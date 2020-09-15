Aide To Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 27 Months In Prison

A longtime aide to former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for his role in the Healthy Holy scandal.

Gary Brown, Jr. plead guilty to fraud conspiracy and tax charges in the case last year.

Brown helped Pugh defraud purchasers of the children’s books and helped her solicit nonprofits to buy them.

Prosecutors said he was her right-hand man from start to finish and was motivated by political gain.

The state brought charges against him the day before he was set to begin an appointment in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Pugh is currently serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville, a low-security prison for women in Aliceville, Alabama.

Source: CBS Baltimore

