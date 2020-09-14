National
HomeNational

‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

Andrew Gillum on Tamron Hall show

Source: ABC / The Tamron Hall Show

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that aired Monday that he identifies as “bisexual.” The revelation came on the season premiere of “The Tamron Hall Show” during a line of questioning centered on an incident at a Miami Beach hotel in March when the former Florida gubernatorial candidate was found unconscious in a room with two other men, including one who overdosed from drugs.

“I don’t identify as gay,” he also told Hall.

“I’ve never shared that publicly before,” he added.

Gillum’s wife, R. Jai Gillum, also joined her husband on the talk show and spoke openly when Hall asked her about Gillum’s sexuality.

“So many people just don’t understand bisexuality. Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum,” R. Jai told Hall. “All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make.”

Gillum was once considered a rising star within the Democratic Party and even had President Barack Obama campaign for him ahead of the 2018 midterm election that he barely lost to current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He frequently exchanged pointed barbs with Donald Trump on Twitter and endeared himself to the liberal political structure until that fateful early morning of March 13 when Gillum was found inebriated and unresponsive in a compromising position with two other men in a Miami Beach hotel room where a police report indicated there was suspected drug use. A series of graphic photos purportedly of Gillum from inside the hotel room showed drugs and his naked body. Gillum quickly released a brief public statement apologizing and saying he had too much to drink before he voluntarily entered rehab days later.

Hall’s interview was conducted from the Tallahassee hotel ballroom where Gillum accepted the Democratic nomination to run for Florida governor a little more than two years ago.

After losing that election by less than half of 1 percent, Gillum told Hall that he had aid to “numb” himself by drinking.

That included, he said, “a level of drinking that I had never done before.”

Andrew Gillum on Tamron Hall show

Source: The Tamron Hall Show / abc

Describing his father as an alcoholic, Gillum spoke about drinking whiskey in the mornings after he lost the race.

He said he was hiding his drinking problem from his wife.

“Everything was fraudulent” for him at that time, Gillum said, describing his mindstate as “crushed.”

When the interview turned to the night of the hotel incident, Gillum suggested something may have been put in one of his drinks that he said was “prepared for me” while he was drinking alone for hours at the hotel bar.

“The next memory I have is I was in a bathroom with no clothes on and five police officers,” he told Hall, who didn’t ask too many questions about Gillum’s “friend” who overdosed in the hotel room.

That “friend” was identified in March as Travis Dyson, a male escort in the Miami area.

Gillum told Hall that he revealed his bisexuality to his wife “so many years ago.”

When Hall asked Gillum if he felt like a weight had been lifted off his back by making the revelation about his sexuality, he aid he has “mixed emotions” but that he feels “more whole.”

Andrew Gillum on Tamron Hall show

Source: ABC / The Tamron Hall Show

When Gillum was asked if he still has political ambitions, the former mayor of Tallahassee didn’t rule out a future run.

“Maybe it will be,” he said while also admitting that he understood his life could take a completely different course.

Hall then turned to the topic of “the photo,” a reference to the image of Gillum lying naked and unconscious in his own vomit that went viral in the days after the hotel incident.

Offering a nervous chuckle, Gillum said he was stunned when he learned about it after enrolling himself in a rehab facility.

“That picture was a whole ‘nother story because I didn’t know that picture was out there,” he said.

He said the photo was “not a sex act” and described it as “not anything more than a person being at his most vulnerable state unconscious having given no consent and someone decided to use a moment when I was literally lying in my own vomit.”

Gillum said he “cried every day” he was in rehab.

Gillum also used the interview as an opportunity to set the record straight on other aspects of the hotel incident, including “the rumors” of drugs, a tryst and a threesome.

“All of those things are untrue,” he said, adding that his drug test upon arriving at rehab “came back completely clean.”

Andrew and R. Jai Gillum on Tamron Hall Show

Source: Tamron Hall / The Tamron Hall Show

He said it was only “the grace that I received from my wife” that got him through rehab.

Prior to Gillum’s interview with Hall, he broke his silence in July to offer a “personal update” and address “rumors” in a candid video testimonial about the trials and tribulations he’s faced since that hotel incident.

Specifically addressing his bouts with alcoholism and depression since losing the 2018 midterm election, Gillum spoke openly and honestly about the personal demons he said he was forced to confront while in rehab.

“I had to do something about it and I had to do it now,” he said.

However, when it came to addressing what exactly led him to enter rehab, Gillum was light on details and instead lamented how ashamed he was.

“While my stuff had to be public and cause great embarrassment, lots of rumors, false, some true — the shame that I felt from all of that, from the harm that I had caused was tearing me up,” he said at the time. “I needed real help to try to unpack that.”

SEE ALSO:

Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’ Rehab And His Future

Open Letter To Andrew Gillum Calls On Black Men To Support Him, Challenges Media

Andrew Gillum Testifies On Voting Rights And Election Administration In Florida

What’s Next For Andrew Gillum? 5 Times Politicians Rebounded From Scandals Worse Than His

5 photos Launch gallery

What’s Next For Andrew Gillum? 5 Times Politicians Rebounded From Scandals Worse Than His

Continue reading What’s Next For Andrew Gillum? 5 Times Politicians Rebounded From Scandals Worse Than His

What’s Next For Andrew Gillum? 5 Times Politicians Rebounded From Scandals Worse Than His

[caption id="attachment_3912824" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Joe Raedle / Getty[/caption] As tragic as the story of Andrew Gillum's involvement in a situation that included the unfortunate collision of drugs, a male escort and a hotel room in Miami Beach may be, history has shown that it doesn't necessarily spell a political downfall from which he can't return. MORE: Who Is Travis Dyson? Andrew Gillum’s ‘Friend’ From ‘Methamphetamines’ Hotel Incident Speaks Out While all the details surrounding the suspected crystal meth incident on early Friday morning had yet to be fully sorted out, Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, announced he would be retreating from public life and entering a rehab facility for help for the "alcohol abuse" and "depression" that he has suffered from since his unsuccessful Florida gubernatorial candidacy in 2018, he said in a brief statement on Sunday. The CNN analyst who was also rumored to be on a shortlist of potential Democratic vice presidential running mates added that he "will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future." Gillum, who also at one point even met with former President Barack Obama amid speculation about a possible 2020 presidential campaign, followed a similar public relations strategy used by other politicians who have been found in similarly compromising positions over the years before they ultimately mounted successful comebacks to rebound from scandals that at the time seemed to doom their careers. But a closer look at those politicians who, like Gillum, were thrust into news cycle for all the wrong reasons, showed that it took a careful, deliberate and team effort to rebrand themselves as people who have learned their lessons and were eager to regain the trust of a leery but ultimately forgiving public. "We're seeing more and more people attempt these comebacks, and it's a well-planned operation," David Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision, a public relations and political consulting firm in Suwanee, Georgia, told NPR back in 2013. "We've become over and over again more used to scandals in our public figures, and more accepting." Johnson added at the time that "It's no longer a big deal," an assertion that is also likely to hold up in 2020 with Gillum and his situation. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule. Anthony Weiner, a former congressman who resigned in 2011 over a sexting scandal found himself leading a 2013 poll of candidates running for New York City mayor. After losing in the Democratic primary, Weiner in 2017 pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor and served two years in prison before his release last year. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is another example of a politician unable to recover from his scandal. After a remarkable tenure as the state's attorney general, Spitzer was elected as governor in 2006 only for it to all come crumbling down after he was exposed in a major prostitution ring. The once-popular governor has never recovered from that scandal and even lost the race for New York City Comptroller in 2013. Still, whether its drugs or extramarital affairs or some other kind of indiscretion labeled as taboo by American society, history shows that there is a smoothly paved road to redemption for many politicians looking to regain the trust of the public and successfully mount a political comeback. After all, no matter what was happening in Gillum's personal life, he was still doing good and important work professionally as the chairman of Forward Florida Action, a political group "registering and reengaging voters who are often unseen and unheard, electing more leaders that share our values to local office, and making the state legislature more diverse," according it its website. Scroll down to find five examples that suggest the political career of Gillum, who is just 40 years old, is far from over -- but only if that's what he chooses.

‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
USPS
Maryland Officials: USPS Postcard On 2020 Election Contains…

The cards contain information regarding vote by mail options. 
09.15.20
Audit: Medical officials never read ex-mayors Healthy Holly books before paying her
Aide To Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To…

Prosecutors said Gary Brown, Jr. was her right-hand man from start to finish and was motivated by political gain. 
09.15.20
Federal Hill Shooting Was One Of 52 And…

Baltimore Police responded to a fatal Federal Hill shooting last night which was one of three overnight shootings and two…
09.15.20
Photos
Close