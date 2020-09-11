Local
18 Electric Scooters, 5 Bicycles Recovered From The Bottom Of The Inner Harbor

Bird and Lime Scooter Protest at City Hall in Santa Monica, California

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

A recovery mission ended with 18 electric scooters being pulled from the Inner Harbor on Thursday.

CBS Baltimore has the story:

It all started when a doctor with the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology and his staff spotted a pile of scooters at the bottom of the harbor during low tide.

So his team, along with the National Aquarium, Blue Water Baltimore and The Waterfront Partnership got to work.

They say because the batteries from the scooters contain toxic materials, it was important they be removed as soon as possible.

Five bicycles, 1 skateboard, a mini scooter and a street sign were also recovered.

Inner Harbor

