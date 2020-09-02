Local
State Lawmaker To Introduce Bill To Split HBCUs From University Of Maryland System

A delegate is pushing to have three HBCUs cut ties with the University of Maryland System.

Del. Julian Ivey, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, will introduce The Maryland HBCU Independence Act.

If passed, Bowie State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore would cut ties with USM. Each university will have its own 15-member Board of Regents made up of HBCU alumni and current students.

In a statement about his bill, Ivey said the HBCUs need to have the same amount of flexibility that Morgan State University has. He feels USM hasn’t prioritized support for the HBCUs.

What do you think? Should the HBCUs break away from USM?

