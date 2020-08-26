Local
Search Continues For Missing Boater In Anne Arundel County

Aerial view of bridge over river

Source: Andrew Merry / Getty

Crews are continuing to search for the body of a missing boater in Anne Arundel County.

Officials say the man they’re looking for is 65 years old. He reportedly went missing following a boat crash Tuesday.

The collision between the two boats happened just after 12:20 p.m. in the South River near Turkey Point.

One person suffered minor injuries on one boat. The occupants of the other boat were not hurt.

Anne Arundel County

Close