7th District Candidate Kim Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

Kim Klacik will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Klacik is running to lead Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

This comes on the heels of a viral win for Klacik’s campaign ad highlighting certain parts of Baltimore’s 7th district.

The four-night event will also feature a speech from Vice President Mike Pence at Fort McHenry.

