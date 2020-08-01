Local
HomeLocal

Howard County Pregnant Woman Dead And Her Baby In Critical Condition

Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars

Source: kali9 / Getty

Friday night in Columbia a pregnant woman was killed and her baby remains in critical condition.

Howard County Police were called around 11 p.m. Friday to Dovecote Drive after a report of several shots fired.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They found 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad who was staying at the house struck with one of the rounds. She was 28 weeks pregnant. Rabiah was taken to shock trauma where doctors were able to deliver her baby.

No one else in the home was injured. Police are looking into if someone in the house may have been a target.

Source: WMAR

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Howard County Pregnant Woman Dead And Her Baby In Critical Condition  was originally published on 92q.com

Howard County

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Isaias Remains A Tropical Storm As It Moves Up East Coast
Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For Baltimore City…

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias continues its journey north. Baltimore…
08.03.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Down, As Total Cases Exceed 91K…

As of Monday, there are now 91,144 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
08.03.20
Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland
Fells Point Residents Urged To Move Cars, Prepare…

A warning from Baltimore city officials as they monitor the path of Tropical Storm Isaias. Rain is expected Monday into…
08.03.20
Close