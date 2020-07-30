National
HomeNational

Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil Rights Leader John Lewis

The funeral of Congressman and Civil Rights Activist John Lewis will be held today (July 30th) at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are all expected to speak a Lewis’ homegoing celebration. This would conclude a week-long celebration of the life of Lewis starting with a celebration in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, and his body crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time. Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday as onlookers paid their respects to the civil rights champion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Lewis, who passed away on July 17th from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

TV One will have exclusive coverage of the event. You can watch today’s homegoing above.

RELATED: Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time

RELATED: Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be Renamed After Rep. John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil Rights Leader John Lewis  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Rep John Lewis

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Maryland Expands Mask Requirement, Reopening Paused Due To…

Marylanders listen up! The state has expanded its order, requiring masks to now be worn indoors and outdoors as the…
07.30.20
The case just got serious
2 Teens Among 4 Shot In Baltimore Overnight

Four people, including two 16-year-old boys, are recovering after several shootings around Baltimore early Thursday. Officers were first called to…
07.30.20
Former State Delegate Cheryl Glenn Going To Prison…

Cheryl Glenn who represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison…
07.30.20
Close