Investigation Underway After Baltimore FOP Head Says Protestors Defaced Building

Baltimore Police are investigating after a protest near the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police Saturday night.

In a statement on Twitter, the FOP said the group “defaced” its building and burned the American flag. FOP President Mike Mancuso also said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is a “complete no show.”

“Last night, anarchists attacked Baltimore City FOP Lodge #3 by defacing our building and burning our American flag,” said Mancuso. “This was an attack on not only our building but also on the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, both active and retired. The damage that was done has been corrected and we will continue our work to represent the rank and file members of the BPD. No losers who live in their Mommy and Daddy’s basements will ever be able to deter us in our mission.”

According to CBS Baltimore, the group of protestors stood shoulder-to-shoulder across Buena Vista Avenue in north Baltimore near the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3.

“Last night, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police building was targeted and vandalized with derogatory messages and an American Flag was burned,” said Commissioner Harrison. “There is an active and ongoing investigation into this act of vandalism and destruction of property. While we will continue to engage with our communities to create and repair community-police relations and protect the first amendment rights of our residents, we will absolutely not tolerate acts of vandalism and will hold these offenders accountable.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

