Report: Nats OF Juan Soto Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Season Opener

The Nationals will be without one of their stars to kick off the 2020 season.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight's season opener against the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 23, 2020

Nats outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for Coronavirs COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s (July 23rd) opening day matchup versus the New York Yankees. He is asymptomatic which means he is showing no symptoms of the virus. The 21-year-old will be sidelined indefinitely. He would need to have two negative tests before he returns to the field per MLB’s COVID protocols.

Rizzo said Soto was tested 2 days ago, got the result early this morning. He'll need to test negative twice over a span of more than 24 hours to be cleared. That's MLB/CDC protocol, isn't subject to D.C. laws. Rizzo said contact tracing doesn't prevent anyone else from playing. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 23, 2020

