Report: Nats OF Juan Soto Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Season Opener

The Nationals will be without one of their stars to kick off the 2020 season.
Nats outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for Coronavirs COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s (July 23rd) opening day matchup versus the New York Yankees. He is asymptomatic which means he is showing no symptoms of the virus. The 21-year-old will be sidelined indefinitely. He would need to have two negative tests before he returns to the field per MLB’s COVID protocols.
