Local
HomeLocal

City Police Officer Indicted For Alleged False Statement About Assault

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

Baltimore Police Officer Welton Simpson Jr. was indicted by a Baltimore City Grand Jury for offenses that occurred on January 17, 2020.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said the charges of second degree assault of a law enforcement officer, 2nd degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in State – VS – Abdullah, State – VS – Burgess, and the case against the juvenile involved in this matter have been dropped.

It includes 1 count of false statement to law enforcement and 1 count of misconduct in office.

Simpson faces up to 6 months in prison.

“We have shown again today that we are committed to upholding one standard of justice. Regardless of what your sex is, your religion, or your job – my office will hold you accountable,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby “Wearing a uniform and a badge means that the public needs to trust you and believe you. The indictment alleges that the officer violated this trust by making false statements and engaging in misconduct. We cannot accept and will not tolerate such actions.”

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

City Police Officer Indicted For Alleged False Statement About Assault  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , Baltimore City police

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Rise As Total Cases Exceed 78K…

As of Monday, there are now 78,685 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
07.20.20
Prep For Success Back to School Rally
Dangerous Heat Expected In Baltimore Monday, Temps Could…

Baltimore is under a code red extreme heat advisory that ends on Wednesday, July 22. According to CBS Baltimore, there’s…
07.20.20
Car Accident And Wrecked Car On The Road. Crash.
Woman Dies In East Baltimore Car Crash

A woman is dead after a car crash in East Baltimore Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. at the…
07.20.20
Close