Police Looking For Suspect In Shooting Of 14-Year-Old In N.E. Baltimore

According to Fox 45, a teen was shot in N.E. Baltimore and City Police are searching for the suspect.

At 8:29 P.M. Tuesday night, officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just walked in suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The victim told officers he had been shot in the area of Harford Road and Carswell Street.

Northeast District detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

