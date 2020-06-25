National
HomeNational

Venus Williams Will Return To The Washington Kastles For The World Team Tennis 2020 Season

2019 World TeamTennis season: Philadelphia Freedoms v Washington Kastles

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Venus Williams will make a return with the Washington Kastles for the 2020 season. Some of Venus Williams’ amazing accomplishments include 4-time olympic medalist, 23-time Grand Slam Champion, and a 5-time King Trophy winner. She made her return to Tennis back in 2012 after announcing that she suffers from Sjogren’s Syndrome.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

This will be her 15th Season with World Team Tennis and her 8th season with the Washington Kastles. She was a part of the 2012 and 2011 undefeated Kastles championship teams and previously played for St. Louis, Philadephia and Delaware.

This year, the 45th season of World Team Tennis will be played from July 12th to August 2nd at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. Visit wtttickets.com to get your tickets.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Venus Williams Will Return To The Washington Kastles For The World Team Tennis 2020 Season  was originally published on theteam980.com

venus williams

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 500 As Total Deaths…

As of Friday, there are now 66,115 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.26.20
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)
Rapid Coronavirus Tests Now Offered Outside Mondawmin Mall

Rapid coronavirus tests are now available in the parking lot outside the former Target at Mondawmin Mall. The tests will…
06.26.20
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job
Marilyn Mosby Eliminates Nearly 600 Warrants For Certain…

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has elimnated 586 open warrants, dismissing the underlying causes. Remember you can always take…
06.26.20
Close