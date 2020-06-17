Ocean City Police Increasing Presence In Response To Boardwalk Violence

Ocean City police is increasing their presence on the boardwalk and around town after reports of several violent incidents during this beach season.

“It’s different this year. It’s dramatically different,” Mayor Rick Meehan said. “Typically, we have the graduating seniors, high school and even some college seniors here, but this is a different group. Rather than ages 17 to 21, really what we are seeing is 17 to maybe 31, 32, so it’s a different group all together.”

Over this past weekend, between June 11 and June 14, police made 129 arrests compared to 95 total arrests that same weekend in 2019.

“In recent weeks, Ocean City has seen unprecedented violence and unruly behavior in our town,” Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said. “We are moving in the right direction. We have significantly increased our presence and made nearly 130 arrests over the weekend. These individuals will be charged for the serious crimes that they have committed. I want to assure our residents and visitors of the capabilities and commitment of the OCPD. We will remain vigilant and proactive in continuing to protect our town.”

The Ocean City Police Department said it has increase its officer presence on the boardwalk and around town by 25%.

