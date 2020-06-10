It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio” segment to demonstrate our solidarity with our community as we continue to stand against racism and injustice. Let’s lead the way and lift our voices as One.

#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

