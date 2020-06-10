Local
HomeLocal

#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-US-RACISM

Source: MUSA AL SHAER / Getty

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio” segment to demonstrate our solidarity with our community as we continue to stand against racism and injustice. Let’s lead the way and lift our voices as One.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Decline, As Cases Top…

As of Wednesday, there are now 59,465 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.10.20
Brandon Scott
City Council President Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore Mayoral…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for the city’s mayor. Remember you can always take…
06.10.20
Close