Local
HomeLocal

Marilyn Mosby Defends Actions After George Floyd Case Draws Comparisons To Freddie Gray

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found herself defending her decision to quickly charge the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman drew comparisons between the two cases.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“We have to do this right. We have to prove it in a court of law,” Freeman, who is handling the George Floyd investigation in Minnesota, said Thursday. “And I will just point to you the comparison with what happened in Baltimore in the Gray case. It was a rush to charge, it was a rush to justice, and all of those people were found not guilty.”

In a statement, Mosby said her office should not be used by Hennepin Co. prosecutor to “justify his inaction” in the George Floyd case.

This year marked five years since Freddie Gray died and the Baltimore uprising that followed.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Freddie Gray , George Floyd , Marilyn J. Mosby , Minnesota

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 50K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Friday, there are now 50,988 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
05.29.20
The case just got serious
Baltimore Police: 3 Killed In Overnight Shootings

Baltimore police are investigating a pair of shootings that left 3 men dead overnight. Officers were first called to the…
05.29.20
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job
Marilyn Mosby Defends Actions After George Floyd Case…

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found herself defending her decision to quickly charge the officers involved in the Freddie…
05.29.20
Close