A Baltimore police officer was shot last night near Light and Montgomery streets in Federal Hill.

The officer was chasing a suspect by vehicle and the suspect shot at the officer at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night and taken to Shock Trauma. Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison the officer was likely hit in his lower abdominal and that the officer’s bullet proof vest most likely saved his life.

The suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Federal Hill By Carjacking Suspect was originally published on 92q.com

