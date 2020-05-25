Former Dunbar basketball coach, Keith Booth sues the Baltimore school system. Booth was fired in February for an “inappropriate interaction” between two Dunbar students who were under his supervision at the time.

The lawsuit names, schools CEO Sonja Santelises, the city school board, Dunbar principal Yetunde Reeves, and Jerome Jones, the director of labor relations and negotiations for the school system.

Booth’s attorney says the letter released to the Dunbar community, regarding the incident at the time, implied Booth was at fault. “Coach Booth will forever live with the stain of Defendants’ false and defamatory letter and denial of his constitutional rights to clear his name,” the lawsuit states.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Keith Booth Sues Baltimore City Schools Over Firing As Dunbar Head Coach was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: