Local
HomeLocal

Keith Booth Sues Baltimore City Schools Over Firing As Dunbar Head Coach

Kobe Bryant Baltimore Vigil

Source: Marcus Clinton (@drbart57) / Marcus Clinton (@drbart57)

Former Dunbar basketball coach, Keith Booth sues the Baltimore school system. Booth was fired in February for an “inappropriate interaction” between two Dunbar students who were under his supervision at the time.

The lawsuit names, schools CEO Sonja Santelises, the city school board, Dunbar principal Yetunde Reeves, and Jerome Jones, the director of labor relations and negotiations for the school system.

Booth’s attorney says the letter released to the Dunbar community, regarding the incident at the time, implied Booth was at fault.  “Coach Booth will forever live with the stain of Defendants’ false and defamatory letter and denial of his constitutional rights to clear his name,” the lawsuit states.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Keith Booth Sues Baltimore City Schools Over Firing As Dunbar Head Coach  was originally published on 92q.com

baltimore city schools

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 47K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Friday, there are now 44,424 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
05.26.20
Sold out sign for hand sanitizer and face masks outside shop during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
Poll: More Than 60% Of Marylanders Agree With…

A new poll found more than 60% of Marylanders think restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the…
05.26.20
The case just got serious
Baltimore Police Commissioner Pleading For Tips After Violent…

A series of shootings left eight people dead and several others injured across Baltimore over the holiday weekend. These incidents…
05.26.20
Close