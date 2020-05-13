Local
Maryland Man With Numerous Face Tattoos In Custody After Fleeing Police

Kristopher Michael Stull

Police in Hagerstown have finally arrested a man after he ran away from police officers during an arrest Tuesday.

Kristopher Michael Stull was wanted on multiple warrants including a parole violation and firearms charges when he fled from officers.

Authorities didn’t say where they apprehended him, but his unique mugshot did gain national coverage.

Close