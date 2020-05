Baltimore Polytechnic Institute has done something special to acknowledge graduating seniors who won’t be able to walk across the stage because of Covid-19.

According to Fox 45, Poly’s staff decided to write all the 369 seniors names on the school’s driveway using chalk.

Salute to the Class of 2020!

Poly Honors The Class Of 2020 By Writing Seniors Names On Schools Driveway was originally published on 92q.com

