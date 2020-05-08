Baltimore Ravens Release 2020 Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens knocks who they’ll be facing during the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

A spokesperson for the league said last week games are scheduled to start on time despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the full schedule below.

HOME GAMES:

SEASON OPENER: Cleveland Browns, Sunday, September 13, 1 p.m.

WEEK 3: Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, September 28, 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 5: Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 11, 1 p.m.

WEEK 7: Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, October 25, 1 p.m.

WEEK 11: Tennessee Titans, Sunday, November 22, 1 p.m.

WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, December 3, 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 15: Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, December 20, 1 p.m.

WEEK 16: New York Giants, Sunday, December 27, 1 p.m.

AWAY GAMES:

WEEK 2: Houston Texans, Sunday, September 20, 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 4: Washington Redskins, Sunday, October 4, 1 p.m.

WEEK 6: Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, October 18, 1 p.m.

WEEK 9: Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, November 8, 1 p.m.

WEEK 10: New England Patriots, Sunday, November 15, 8:25 p.m.

WEEK 12 — THANKSGIVING: Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, November 26, 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 14: Cleveland Browns, Monday, December 14, 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 17: Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, January 3, 1 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

