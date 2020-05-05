Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Underway At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine

Testing is underway at the University of Maryland School of Medicine for experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The research is funded by Pfizer Inc.. Researchers will study the safety, efficacy, and dosing of an experimental mRNA -based vaccine.

In Baltimore, the clinical trial includes up to 90 healthy adult participants, between 18 and 85 years of age.

For individuals in the Baltimore-Washington area interested in participating in this important vaccine trial: Call 1 (410) 706-6156, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu, or click here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: