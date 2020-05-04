Baltimore Colts Coach Don Shula Dead at 90

Legendary coach Don Shula has died.

Shula is responsible for leading the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles. He began his career coaching the Baltimore Colts in 1963. He stayed with the team until 1969, taking over the Dolphins in 1970. Shula led the Colts to an NFL Championship in 1968.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene,” the team said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Don Shula was 90.

Source: Fox News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: