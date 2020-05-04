Local
Baltimore Colts Coach Don Shula Dead at 90

Legendary coach Don Shula has died.

Shula is responsible for leading the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles. He began his career coaching the Baltimore Colts in 1963. He stayed with the team until 1969, taking over the Dolphins in 1970. Shula led the Colts to an NFL Championship in 1968.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene,” the team said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

Don Shula was 90.

