Mayor Jack Young’s Billboard Vandalized Above His Campaign Headquarters

A billboard for Baltimore Mayor Jack Young was vandalized on top of his campaign headquarters.
The billboard’s message — which typically features Young’s name and reads “Baltimore’s Mayor” — was replaced with “Cancel Rent,” followed by a vulgarity directed at the police.
Baltimore Police are investigating the incident, which took place at North Avenue and North Charles Street in Station North.
