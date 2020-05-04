A billboard for Baltimore Mayor Jack Young was vandalized on top of his campaign headquarters.

The billboard’s message — which typically features Young’s name and reads “Baltimore’s Mayor” — was replaced with “Cancel Rent,” followed by a vulgarity directed at the police.

Baltimore Police are investigating the incident, which took place at North Avenue and North Charles Street in Station North.

Mayor Jack Young’s Billboard Vandalized Above His Campaign Headquarters was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 8 hours ago

