Mayor Jack Young’s Billboard Vandalized Above His Campaign Headquarters

Federal judge allows controversial Baltimore police surveillance planes to take flight

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A billboard for Baltimore Mayor Jack Young was vandalized on top of his campaign headquarters.

The billboard’s message — which typically features Young’s name and reads “Baltimore’s Mayor” — was replaced with “Cancel Rent,” followed by a vulgarity directed at the police.

Baltimore Police are investigating the incident, which took place at North Avenue and North Charles Street in Station North.

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young

