Poll Shows Support Growing For Former Mayor Dixon

Protests Mark First Anniversary Of Freddie Gray's Death

The Baltimore Sun released a new poll with the University of Baltimore and WYPR, which shows that former mayor Sheila Dixon has the most support of any candidate, with 14% of the poll. City Council President Brandon Scott and Thiru Vignarajah are second with 9%, followed by T.J. Smith, Mary Miller and current Mayor Jack Young.

Baltimore's 51st mayor spends his first full day on the job 527 miles away, his phone ringing nonstop

While Dixon is looking like the current frontrunner, if we can take away anything from the current Democratic Presidential Primary is that things can change at any moment.

 

Mayoral candidate asked Baltimore officer to turn off body camera during encounter. Should he have complied?

The poll also revealed that 40% of the people they surveyed said they are undecided about who they will vote for in April.

May the best candidate win.

Sheila Dixon

