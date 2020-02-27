National
HomeNational

To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack

Thanks to this fashion brand, you don't have to wait for our triflin government to issue that $20 Tubman bill.

Thanks to a Trump ran Department of Treasury, we may have to wait for all the way to 2028 to get our hands on an actual crisp Harriet Tubman $20 bill, but until then, Sprayground has a pretty dope consolation prize.

Enter: The Harriet Tubman backpack.

Sprayground limited-edition ‘Harriet Tubman’ book bag

Source: Sprayground / Sprayground

 

 

To honor the icon and historic Black woman, who helped bring enslaved Black people from the South to their freedom in Canada and other northern states, Sprayground owner and creative director David Ben-David wanted to create a bag that would represent her resilience and strength.

“It’s an honor to be able to put an iconic historical figure in American culture on a Sprayground backpack. Harriet Tubman’s activism influenced a great part of American culture and to be able to pay homage to such an amazing leader in our nation’s history during Black History Month is truly a privilege,” he said in a statement.

Of course, at time of publication, it’s actually sold-out! Maybe they will restock!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Harriet Tubman

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Scientists First To Grow Wuhan Coronavirus
3rd Maryland Person Being Tested For Coronavirus

The state health department reports a third person is being tested in Maryland for the coronavirus. Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday…
02.28.20
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme
UPDATE: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To…

UPDATE 2/27/2020 1 PM EST: Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh to spend 3 years behind bars for her role in…
02.27.20
COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 6: The campus of the University of
UMD Graduate Sues University, Saying Dining Served Her…

A University of Maryland College Park graduate said dining hall workers repeatedly served her food with gluten even though she…
02.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close