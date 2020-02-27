UMD Graduate Sues University, Saying Dining Served Her Food With Gluten Despite Celiac Disease

A University of Maryland College Park graduate said dining hall workers repeatedly served her food with gluten even though she has celiac disease.

Hannah Smith said their alleged actions left her incapacitated, sending her to the hospital.

The lawsuit was filed in both state and federal courts and claims what happened to Hannah is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The University does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation,” the school said in a statement. “We are represented by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and would refer questions about the litigation to them.”

