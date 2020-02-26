Larry Young Morning Show
Today The Baltimore City Council Will Discuss 2 Proposed Charter Amendments

Brandon Scott

The Baltimore City Council will be meeting to discuss two proposed charter amendments.

The first charter amendment is proposing to restructure the city’s board of estimates. Currently the board comprises of five members which includes two mayoral appointees. This bill would cut those two positions, weakening mayoral control. Council President Brandon Scott spoke Fox 45 News in January about the initiative behind this.

 

Brandon Scott
