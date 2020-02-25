Patterson High School Student Arrested With Loaded Gun

Baltimore police arrested a Patterson High School student Monday after he brought a loaded gun to school.

The incident sent the school into a lockdown. According to CBS Baltimore, two unarmed city schools officer came face-to-face with the student. A struggle ensued and the student was disarmed and taken into custody.

Police said the student is a suspect in an attempted murder. He was already wanted by city police for the non-fatal shooting.

Principal Vance Benton recounted the incident in a letter sent home to parents.

“A plan was coordinated with our school administrators, our culture/climate specialist and school police in preparation for the student’s arrival to school,” the letter read. “Once we were notified that the student had arrived, we put the plan in motion that included the school being placed on total lockdown… I want to assure you that at no time was the gun used to threaten any of our students or staff members, and the student was taken into custody without incident.”

There are now extra officers on hand at the beginning and the end of the school day starting Tuesday.

Source: CBS Baltimore

