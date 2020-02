The Goucher College Poll just released Monday morning highlights everything from state taxes to the Governor’s approval rating to residents’ perception of the General Assembly.

The poll surveyed more than 700 adults in February.

It shows Governor Larry Hogan maintains a strong job approval rating.

62 percent of those surveyed approve of the the job Hogan is doing as Governor.

Source:FoxBaltimore