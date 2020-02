Two famous Marylanders who led the fight against slavery were honored in Annapolis.

Statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass were unveiled Monday inside the historic House of Delegates chamber, the very room where legislators voted to outlaw slavery in Maryland back in 1864.

Source:FoxBaltimore