Ex-Gun Trace Task Force Officer Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

A former member of Baltimore’s defunct and corrupt Gun Trace Task Force has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for lying to a jury about helping plant a gun at an arrest scene.
Former Baltimore Police Det. Carmine Vignola, 35, of Thurmont, helped another officer obtain a BB gun to plant at a crime scene in Northeast Baltimore, where an officer just ran over a suspect in the front yard on Anntana Avenue and Belair Road, according to his plea agreement.
Source:FoxBaltimore