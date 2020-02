Firefighters fell into the basement of a vacant East Baltimore home while battling flames early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the 1700 block of Cliftview Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

According to CBS Baltimore, 4 firefighters fell into the basement after the first floor gave way.

Thankfully, none of them were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

