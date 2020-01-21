Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is The #BlackGirlMagic Moment We Needed

A roaring applause echoed through the Anthem in Washington, DC where TV One’s annual Urban Honors ceremony took place. Missy Elliott walked to the stage to receive the crystal memento that will be a standout among her awards cabinet. Awaiting on stage was Lil Kim, who, dressed in a feathery top and flamboyant fedora, presented Missy with the Music Innovation award. Missy embraced the trophy and didn’t miss a beat before she thanked God and her friends and the other Black women in her life.

Missy Elliott is the type of Black girl you need in your tribe.

“First I want to thank Lil’ Kim cause…well… Lil’ Kim for us round here,” she said matter-of-factly. “It’s hard to find people in the industry that become like family. We’re beyond getting in front of cameras and pretending we are family. We are truly family. She’s been my sister for so long and I always have looked up to her.”

Missy continued to sing her praises. “I’ve always been a big girl and Kim had on the little swimsuits on and I was like ‘Nah, I ain’t finna do that.’ The Internet wasn’t out but I was like ‘I’ll shut it down in the future if I pull that stunt.” All of which was leading to her giving Kim her flowers as deserving of honors herself. “You are a trailblazer and an innovator and I want you to know that.”

And then she called out for other friend, another female rapper. “Brat, I don’t know where you’re at, but we’ve have got tow’ up together.”

The praises didn’t for her fellow Black women didn’t stop there. She thoroughly thanked her mother for always bing her “cheerleader.”

“Cathy Hughes. We all are chosen but I believe that there are certain people who are chosen to be a vessel. And Cathy Hughes you are a vessel. You are bold you are fierce. You are strong, innovative. A visionary. Everything about you inspires me to keep doing what I do.”

Da Brat found her way to the stage and embraced her friend who was growing emotional as she talked about her struggle with Graves disease. It was the #BlackGirlMagic moment we needed today.

Missy, Kim and Da Brat have been friends since the beginning of their careers. They collaborated on Ladies Night in the 90s, which became an instant female anthem and proof that women in the industry can get along. Their long-lasting friendship is one we can all relate to.

Posted January 21, 2020

