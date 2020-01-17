FBI Arrests Suspected White Supremacists in Maryland

Several Maryland men are a facing federal charges after allegedly plotting violence against minority groups including African and Jewish Americans.

According to court documents obtained by CBS Baltimore, Brian Mark Lemley, Jr. of Elkton, Maryland, 19-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV of Denton, Maryland and 27-year-old Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews are linked to a white supremacy group known as “The Base.”

Lemley and Bilbrough are charged with transporting and harboring Mathews, who illegally entered the United States at the Minnesota-Manitoba border in August of last year.

Federal agents tracked the three around Maryland and say Lamley and Matthews built a machine gun and bought 1,650 rounds of ammunition.

According to a federal official, the men were arrested near Baltimore and were believed to be heading toward Richmond. Their arrest comes as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of a planned “white power” demonstration Monday at the State Capitol.

Source: CBS Baltimore

