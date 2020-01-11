Shalita Addison is now driving around in a 2017 Mazda CX3 Blazers thanks to Baltimore’s own Carmelo Anthony.

Melo partnered with ‘Gettacar’, which is an online car buying platform new to Baltimore that delivers cars in the area and throughout the East Coast. It’s a Philadelphia based company.

Wednesday, the 10-time All-Star gifted a 2017 Mazda CX3 to Shalita Addison, who is the mother of a Mount St. Mary’s College basketball player Taylor Addison.

Source: TMZ

Carmelo Anthony Gives Car To A Single Mom In B’More was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted January 11, 2020

