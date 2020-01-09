National
HomeNational

Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter Was Shot And Killed By Fort Worth Police Officer

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police Officer in October 2019 has died.

Medical personnel were called to Yolanda Carr‘s residence located on the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue in Fort Worth on Thursday. It’s the same residence where Jefferson was shot by a now-fired FWPD officer, Aaron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in her death.

The medical examiner has not revealed a cause of death for Carr but the 55-year-old had been battling an illness in recent months. Jefferson had moved in with her mother last year to be her caretaker. Carr did not attend her daughter’s funeral due to declining health but wrote a touching tribute to her.

“Like everyone in life, your path was filled with joy and pain,” Carr wrote. “However, you balanced the two with grace, faith, confidence and competence. You often said you were going to change the world, which I believe you still will.”

Jefferson’s father, 58-year-old Marquis Jefferson died of a heart attack, a little over two weeks after his daughter’s funeral.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter Was Shot And Killed By Fort Worth Police Officer  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Atatiana Jefferson

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Colin’s Seafood and Grill Is Expanding, Will Open…

One of the best soul and seafood restaurant’s in Baltimore County is expanding and opening another location in Baltimore City.…
01.10.20
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
New Video Shows Gunman Behind Fatal Shooting Of…

Baltimore City Police shared new surveillance video that shows the gunman behind the fatal shooting of Sean Davis. Davis, better…
01.09.20
Columbus Police Car
Baltimore County Kids Killed in Car Crash, GoFundMe…

A community is mourning the death of a Baltimore County kindergartner and first-grader. The kids were killed in a fatal…
01.09.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close