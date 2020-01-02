Maryland’s Minimum Wage Rises To $11 An Hour

Maryland’s minimum wage is rising to $11 an hour.

The increase from $10.10 is one of the state’s new laws taking effect Wednesday.

The minimum wage for companies with 15 or more employees will have future increases over the next several years and reach $15 in 2025. The wage for companies with 14 or fewer employees also goes up to $11 Wednesday. Companies with 14 or fewer employees will be required to pay $15 an hour in 2026.

