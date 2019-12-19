Local
What Keeps Lamar Jackson Humble?: ‘The Lord’

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Lamar Jackson continues to lead the Baltimore Ravens toward victory in an unprecedented season.

During a press conference with the team on Wednesday, CBS Baltimore asked Jackson what’s keeping him humble during these times.

“The Lord,” Jackson said without hesitation. “The Lord.”

“I give him all his praise, the glory, the honor,” he added. “Because you know without him, I could have been doing anything you know.”

Amen!

Jackson and Ravens face off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 PM.

See Also: Ravens Pop-Up Shop to Open Thursday in Canton

What Keeps Lamar Jackson Humble?: ‘The Lord’  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Baltimore , Baltimore Ravens

