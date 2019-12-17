Ravens Pop-Up Shop to Open Thursday in Canton

You can get your hands on Baltimore Ravens gear as Lamar-mania continues to take hold of the city.
A tweet posted from the team’s account Monday teased the availability of jerseys from Lamar Jackson as well as Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews.
Items that are also usually only available on gameday will be up for purchase.
The store will open at The Shops at Canton Crossing on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. It’ll remain open through the 28th, except December 24 when it closes at 4 p.m. and December 25 when it will be closed all day.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore