The Towson Target is back open Friday after being evacuated Thursday night due to a bomb threat.

Baltimore County Police said they were called to the store around 6:23 p.m. for a reported bomb threat.

After searching the area, officials determined there was no threat and allowed the store to re-open.

The Target store is part of the Towson Place shopping center on Putty Hill Avenue.

Source: CBS Baltimore

