The mayor of a Maryland town that frequently loses power has revealed a plan to address the issue.

The Carroll County Times reports Mayor Neal Roop issued a statement Wednesday from Potomac Edison First Energy Company representative David Kline, who says the power outages are clearly due to animals.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore